Rep. Rick Larsen Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA) Shares

Representative Rick Larsen (Democratic-Washington) recently bought shares of Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA). In a filing disclosed on April 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sonida Senior Living stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “AMERIPRISE ONE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 4/7/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 4/7/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 4/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/7/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 4/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 4/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) on 4/7/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) on 4/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) on 4/7/2026.

Sonida Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of Sonida Senior Living stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.33. Sonida Senior Living, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Sonida Senior Living

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter worth $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonida Senior Living from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Sonida Senior Living in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Sonida Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sonida Senior Living in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDA

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council.

Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

About Sonida Senior Living

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Sonida Senior Living (NYSE: SNDA) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

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