Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.96. 633,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,264,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLA shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

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Orla Mining Stock Down 0.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

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Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

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