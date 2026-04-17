Slow Capital Inc. Sells 5,751 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,109,000 after buying an additional 1,573,849 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,705,000 after buying an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after buying an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,467,000 after buying an additional 710,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.91 and its 200-day moving average is $304.38. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $422.95.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that executes multi-step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; integration with Anthropic’s Claude broadens model access and helped lift sentiment. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that executes multi-step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; integration with Anthropic’s Claude broadens model access and helped lift sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Feature coverage shows Firefly Assistant can perform complex design tasks from text prompts, reinforcing the product differentiation that investors view as driving adoption and upsells in Creative Cloud. Read More.

Feature coverage shows Firefly Assistant can perform complex design tasks from text prompts, reinforcing the product differentiation that investors view as driving adoption and upsells in Creative Cloud. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe-reported data: AI-driven traffic to US retail sites is converting materially better than paid search/email (March: +42% vs non-AI), supporting the revenue potential of Adobe Experience Cloud’s AI features. Read More.

Adobe-reported data: AI-driven traffic to US retail sites is converting materially better than paid search/email (March: +42% vs non-AI), supporting the revenue potential of Adobe Experience Cloud’s AI features. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and social/trader chatter emphasize a rebound in software stocks and debate whether AI is accretive rather than disruptive; some funds are adding positions — this mixed but constructive sentiment is helping the rally. Read More.

Market commentary and social/trader chatter emphasize a rebound in software stocks and debate whether AI is accretive rather than disruptive; some funds are adding positions — this mixed but constructive sentiment is helping the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF zero‑day that had been exploited; the quick fix reduces operational/security risk but highlights cyber risk exposure. Read More.

Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF zero‑day that had been exploited; the quick fix reduces operational/security risk but highlights cyber risk exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk: Anthropic is developing an AI design tool tied to Opus 4.7 that could challenge parts of Adobe and Figma’s market, prompting investor caution about long-term share of creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk: Anthropic is developing an AI design tool tied to Opus 4.7 that could challenge parts of Adobe and Figma’s market, prompting investor caution about long-term share of creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity shows recent sales by senior executives (reported in market-data summaries), which some investors read as a modest negative signal even though overall institutional positioning remains mixed. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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