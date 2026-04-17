Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.590-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 45.46%.The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.18%.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSWC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 13,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.