Whittier Trust Co. Has $35.09 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,453 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $35,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,403,000 after buying an additional 3,602,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $408,763,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $142.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.33. The company has a market capitalization of $341.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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