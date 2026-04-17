Shell (LON:SHEL) Downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to “Neutral”

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,383.33.

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Shell Trading Down 1.5%

Insider Transactions at Shell

LON SHEL opened at GBX 3,335 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £186.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,231.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,918.99. Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,373 and a one year high of GBX 3,592.

In other Shell news, insider Sinead Gorman bought 15,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £476,972.51. Also, insider Wael Sawan purchased 23,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £722,037.80. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.

As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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