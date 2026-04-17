Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,801 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $111,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,462.5% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $164.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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