Key Capital Management INC Acquires Shares of 9,953 iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Key Capital Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,198,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,913,000 after buying an additional 3,026,165 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,511,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,905,000 after buying an additional 1,261,391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,191,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,732,000 after buying an additional 851,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,698,000 after buying an additional 810,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.38 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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