Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Decreases By 27.7%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,110 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 27,814 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Cordoba Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $72.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.57 and a one year high of $73.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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