Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $5.9101. Shenzhou International Group shares last traded at $5.9101, with a volume of 205 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shenzhou International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 4.1%

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

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Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer, providing design, sourcing, knitting, dyeing, cutting and sewing services for major global apparel brands. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the company has grown from a single factory into one of China’s largest garment producers. Its comprehensive production network encompasses strategic locations throughout eastern and western China, enabling efficient supply chain management and capacity to meet demand across multiple seasons.

The company’s primary offerings include knitted sportswear, casual wear and performance apparel, which it supplies to internationally recognized partners such as Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma.

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