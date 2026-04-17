American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,738,573 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 21,903,839 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,785,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

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American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 2.2%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $604.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,674.55. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.6% in the third quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

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American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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