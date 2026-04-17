VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,341 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 10,314 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

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VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.07. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $122.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.33.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

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