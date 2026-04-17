ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Trading 8.5% Higher – What’s Next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.2850. 3,527,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,740,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at $820,596.65. This represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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