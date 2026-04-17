Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.4620. 298,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,984,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ARIS. Zacks Research upgraded Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aris Mining from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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Aris Mining Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aris Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Aris Mining by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 16,436,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112,295 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aris Mining by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,207,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,740 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,748,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Aris Mining by 3,670.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,885,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

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