Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 462,552 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 221,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

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Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration, development, and production of diamonds. The company owns an interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project, and Fort a la Corne Diamond District properties located in central Saskatchewan; and Buffalo Hills property located in the northwest of Edmonton.

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