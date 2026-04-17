Q2 Earnings Forecast for FIX Issued By KeyCorp

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $9.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share.

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Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.00.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,605.87 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $321.95 and a 52 week high of $1,671.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,413.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,123.41. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,367,000 after buying an additional 375,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,454,000 after acquiring an additional 73,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,883,000 after acquiring an additional 184,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,824 shares in the company, valued at $54,276,305.28. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total value of $6,163,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

More Comfort Systems USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its price target on FIX to $1,819 and kept a “buy” rating — a notable analyst-upgrade that signals continued upside and may underpin longer-term investor confidence. The Fly

Stifel raised its price target on FIX to $1,819 and kept a “buy” rating — a notable analyst-upgrade that signals continued upside and may underpin longer-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp published refreshed quarterly and multi-year EPS forecasts (Q1, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2027) that imply substantial earnings growth (FY2026 $38.00; FY2027 $45.60), supporting a bullish fundamental outlook if execution matches estimates. MarketBeat: FIX

KeyCorp published refreshed quarterly and multi-year EPS forecasts (Q1, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2027) that imply substantial earnings growth (FY2026 $38.00; FY2027 $45.60), supporting a bullish fundamental outlook if execution matches estimates. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks pieces highlight that FIX has the mix of revenue growth and an earnings surprise track record that makes it likely to beat upcoming quarterly estimates — this press reinforces expectations for continued upside surprises. Why FIX Is Poised to Beat

Multiple Zacks pieces highlight that FIX has the mix of revenue growth and an earnings surprise track record that makes it likely to beat upcoming quarterly estimates — this press reinforces expectations for continued upside surprises. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran comparative coverage evaluating FIX vs. construction peers, useful for benchmarking momentum and valuation relative to the sector but not an immediate catalyst. FIX vs. Peers

Zacks ran comparative coverage evaluating FIX vs. construction peers, useful for benchmarking momentum and valuation relative to the sector but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Market note: Zacks reported FIX dipped while the broader market gained — a short-term price pullback likely reflecting profit-taking after a strong run and near-term volatility ahead of earnings. FIX Stock Dips

About Comfort Systems USA

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Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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