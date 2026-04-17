The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. J. M. Smucker has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4%

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

Further Reading

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