Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

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Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

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Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc, known internationally under the ticker OTCMKTS:SUTNY, is Japan’s largest trust banking group, offering a broad array of fiduciary and financial services. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through a network of domestic branches and overseas offices in Asia, Europe and North America to serve institutional investors, corporates and private clients.

The group’s core activities span trust banking, asset management, real estate services and wholesale banking.

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