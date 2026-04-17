Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on QBR. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation. The company’s Media segment is involved in the operation of over-the-air television network and specialty television services; provides soundstage and equipment rental, and post-production services for the film and television industries; prints, publishes, and distributes daily newspapers; operates news and entertainment digital platforms and a music streaming service; publishes and distributes magazines; produces and distributes audiovisual content; and operates an out-of-home advertising business.

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