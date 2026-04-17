Zacks Research Upgrades Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) to “Strong-Buy”

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Asahi Kasei Trading Up 2.9%

About Asahi Kasei

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

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Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

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