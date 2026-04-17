Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $67.94 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,002 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $67,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after buying an additional 2,277,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,379,000 after buying an additional 1,042,972 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 424.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,865,000 after buying an additional 933,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,535,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $744,054,000 after acquiring an additional 626,960 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.03 and a 200-day moving average of $214.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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