Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $86.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,515 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $86,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

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