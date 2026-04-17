AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF $SPBU Shares Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares during the period. AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC owned 13.80% of AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPBU. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Optima Capital LLC boosted its stake in AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF by 443.4% in the third quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 54,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF by 2,932.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 391,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 378,302 shares during the last quarter.

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AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPBU opened at $28.68 on Friday. AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF (SPBU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of 12 AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped ETFs. SPBU was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by Allianz.

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