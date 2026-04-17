Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 712,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,605 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $32,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.