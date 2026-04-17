Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,927 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $103.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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