Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,927 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney used CinemaCon to showcase upcoming theatrical content from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars — a stronger box‑office slate can lift studio revenue and exhibitor relationships. Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars at CinemaCon 2026: Everything Announced (Updating Live!)
- Positive Sentiment: Major parks investment: reports say Disney’s Animal Kingdom will get a multi‑attraction makeover — new attractions and capital spend at parks support admissions, per‑cap and long‑term attendance trends. Disney’s Animal Kingdom getting a full-blown makeover with nine new attractions coming to the park
- Positive Sentiment: New guest revenue initiatives: 2027 vacation packages, deluxe dining plans and nostalgia activations (Mickey’s sorcerer hat) point to incremental F&B and booking upside at parks and resorts. Walt Disney World 2027 vacation packages available now: What’s new and returning
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic content/gaming push: Disney’s sizeable investment/partnership activity with Epic Games aims to re‑energize its gaming and IP monetization efforts — a long‑term diversification play. Here’s Everything Disney Investors Need to Know About the Entertainment Giant’s Massive Investment in Epic Games
- Neutral Sentiment: Disney’s branded real‑estate project (Asteria) — a 4,000‑home community — shows diversification of the franchise but carries execution and local opposition risks. Scottsdale’s DMB Development, Disney to start soon on 4,000-home Asteria community in North Carolina
- Neutral Sentiment: Site changes and attraction demolitions are being permitted — could free capacity for higher‑value replacement attractions but are operationally disruptive in the short term. Disney files permits to demolish beloved attraction
- Negative Sentiment: Workforce reductions: Disney has begun cutting about 1,000 roles across marketing, TV, studios and corporate — and Marvel/ESPN units have announced cuts — a signal of structural change that can pressure content output and morale even as it trims costs. Disney’s Latest 1,000-Job Cut Might Change The Case For Investing In Walt Disney (DIS)
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Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of DIS opened at $103.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
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