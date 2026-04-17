Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PFO opened at $9.32 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

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Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

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Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PFO) is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a high level of current income. The fund focuses its portfolio primarily on preferred and participating securities, including traditional preferred shares, convertible preferred instruments, trust preferred issues and other hybrid securities issued by corporations and financial institutions.

Through broad diversification across industry sectors and geographies, PFO aims to manage credit and interest-rate risk while pursuing attractive yield opportunities.

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