Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 990.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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