Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Carrier Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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