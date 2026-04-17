Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 338,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 94,943 shares.The stock last traded at €48.21 and had previously closed at €48.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. Zacks Research cut Ahold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ahold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Ahold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.03.

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported €0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.78 by €0.07. Ahold had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of €27.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €27.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ahold NV will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ahold Company Profile

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Ahold Delhaize (often shortened to Ahold) is an international retail grocery group that operates supermarkets, online grocery platforms and related food retail services. The company’s operations span both brick-and-mortar stores and digital channels, offering a mix of fresh foods, packaged groceries, household goods and private-label products. Its business model combines local store networks with centralized purchasing, distribution and supply-chain capabilities to serve everyday consumer needs.

The firm was formed through the 2016 merger of Koninklijke Ahold and Delhaize Group, creating a combined network of banners and ecommerce platforms across multiple geographies.

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