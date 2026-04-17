Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.8720 and last traded at $7.8720, with a volume of 2912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Telecom Italia Stock Down 0.9%

About Telecom Italia

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

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Telecom Italia S.p.A., commonly known by its brand TIM, is Italy’s leading integrated telecommunications operator. The company offers a comprehensive range of fixed‐line and mobile voice services, high‐speed broadband access, and digital television solutions to residential, corporate and wholesale clients. Telecom Italia designs, builds and manages network infrastructure, including fiber‐optic and wireless systems, to deliver reliable connectivity across urban and rural markets in Italy.

Beyond traditional telephony, Telecom Italia has expanded into information and communications technology (ICT) services, providing cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and data analytics solutions.

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