Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,536,887 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 7,445,667 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of LNNGF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

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About Li Ning

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Li Ning Company Limited is a leading manufacturer, distributor and retailer of sportswear and sports equipment headquartered in Beijing, China. The company’s product portfolio encompasses athletic footwear, apparel and accessories tailored to running, basketball, badminton, tennis and fitness segments. Since its founding in 1990 by former Olympic gymnast Li Ning, the firm has developed a comprehensive supply chain that spans design, manufacturing, wholesale and retail channels.

Li Ning distributes its products through a network of directly operated stores, franchised outlets and e-commerce platforms across mainland China.

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