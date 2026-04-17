iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $701.00 and last traded at $700.74, with a volume of 1499564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $697.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.77. The company has a market capitalization of $772.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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