Financial Analysis: Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) vs. Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sanuwave Health and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanuwave Health 1 1 1 1 2.50 Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sanuwave Health presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.02%. Given Sanuwave Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sanuwave Health is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sanuwave Health has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.5% of Sanuwave Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Sanuwave Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sanuwave Health and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanuwave Health 26.64% -141.56% 34.53% Oramed Pharmaceuticals N/A -6.83% -6.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanuwave Health and Oramed Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanuwave Health $44.05 million 3.51 $11.81 million ($0.16) -112.63 Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.00 million 78.06 $64.05 million $1.49 2.59

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanuwave Health. Sanuwave Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oramed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sanuwave Health beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanuwave Health

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SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company’s lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

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Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has license agreements with Oravax Medical Inc. to commercialize oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other novel coronaviruses. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

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