Reviewing Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) & Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI)

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forafric Global and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas 1 1 0 0 1.50

Risk & Volatility

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A N/A N/A Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas -0.37% -0.19% -0.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forafric Global and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Forafric Global and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global $274.22 million 0.95 -$24.33 million N/A N/A Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas $195.52 million 2.14 $24.08 million N/A N/A

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forafric Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Forafric Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forafric Global beats Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

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Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors. The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

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BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other. The company involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. It also imports and exports agricultural products, livestock, and forestry activities and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents rural/urban properties; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. It operates farms through own and leased lands. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

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