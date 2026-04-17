Whittier Trust Co. Has $16.06 Million Stake in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,626 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Fortive worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fortive by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Fortive by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Adelphi Trust Co bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

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Fortive Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FTV opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 12.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $416,022.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,753.50. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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