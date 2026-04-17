Welch Group LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 653.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

MU stock opened at $457.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $471.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.