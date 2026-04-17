iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,011,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 32,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.52.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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