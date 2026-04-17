Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.1%

Autoliv stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

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Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 8,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $1,108,378.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,607.90. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $194,332.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,139.79. This represents a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $2,713,735. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Autoliv

Here are the key news stories impacting Autoliv this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

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Autoliv Company Profile

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Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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