Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.M. Arbour LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $346.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.94 and a fifty-two week high of $346.64. The stock has a market cap of $604.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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