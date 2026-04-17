HaloSource (LON:HALO) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

HaloSource Co. (LON:HALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.61 and last traded at GBX 13. 367,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 760,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.63.

HaloSource Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43.

HaloSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications. It offers HaloPure disinfecting pitcher that provides germ-free drinking water at home or office; HaloPure pitcher cartridge, which provides treated drinking water at home or office; and HaloPure under-the-candle cartridge.

Further Reading

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