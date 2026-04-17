Financial Comparison: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) vs. Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Intuitive Machines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A $307.16 million ($3.06) -1.09 Intuitive Machines $210.06 million 28.16 -$83.29 million ($0.74) -36.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vertical Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertical Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A -197.90% 206.09% Intuitive Machines -39.65% N/A -7.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vertical Aerospace and Intuitive Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 2 0 6 0 2.50 Intuitive Machines 2 3 8 0 2.46

Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus price target of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 231.74%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus price target of $19.94, suggesting a potential downside of 26.89%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Intuitive Machines.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats Intuitive Machines on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

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Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Intuitive Machines

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Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal. It also provides lunar data services, comprising Lunar data network, lunar south pole and far-side coverage, lunar positioning services, data relay, and data storage/caching. In addition, the company offers propulsion systems and navigation systems; engineering services contracts; lunar mobility vehicles, such as rovers and drones; power infrastructure that includes fission surface power; and human habitation systems. It serves its products to the U.S. government, commercial, and international customers. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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