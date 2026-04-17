Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Posts Earnings Results

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 361.72% and a negative net margin of 42.60%.

Veritone Stock Performance

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Key Veritone News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veritone this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for media, legal, government and enterprise applications. Its flagship offering, aiWARE™, is a cloud-based operating system that orchestrates and automates an ecosystem of machine learning models to transform unstructured data—such as audio, video and text—into actionable intelligence. By providing a modular AI environment, Veritone enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale cognitive engines that address diverse use cases from transcription and translation to sentiment analysis and facial recognition.

Through aiWARE and its suite of purpose-built applications, the company delivers turnkey solutions for content licensing, media monitoring, eDiscovery, compliance and public safety.

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