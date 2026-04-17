WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 9,046 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $164.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

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