Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,252 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 12,926 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Innovative Food Stock Up 0.3%

Innovative Food stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

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Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

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