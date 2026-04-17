KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 38 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 28 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGHPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group raised KGHM Polska Miedz to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHPF opened at $85.62 on Friday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $107.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75.

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KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS: KGHPF) is a leading Polish mining and metallurgical company specializing in the extraction and processing of copper and precious metals. Headquartered in Lubin, Poland, the company operates an integrated business model that spans exploration, mining, smelting and refining. KGHM is known for producing copper cathodes, wire rod and a range of semi‐finished copper products, along with significant volumes of silver, gold and other byproducts such as molybdenum and nickel.

The company’s core operations are anchored in the Legnica‐Głogów Copper Belt in southwestern Poland, where it runs several underground and open-pit mines.

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