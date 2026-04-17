Key Capital Management INC Buys Shares of 10,439 VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLOI. CWM LLC grew its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 177.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

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VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CLOI opened at $52.64 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

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