Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,892 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $52,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 181,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Welltower by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,065,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,741,000 after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

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Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $214.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.16. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.55 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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