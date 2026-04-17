ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,369,338 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 1,947,623 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,309,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZENA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut ZenaTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZenaTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

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ZenaTech Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ZENA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. ZenaTech has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZENA. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZenaTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ZenaTech by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 96,141 shares during the period.

ZenaTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

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