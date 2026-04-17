Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 632.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,485 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,955,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,197,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,572 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,588 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,655.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,245,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,458,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,224,000 after purchasing an additional 893,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of WPM opened at $144.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $864.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.59 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.