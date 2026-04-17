PFG Investments LLC Buys 17,060 Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 118.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

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Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:GPIQ opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.4319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

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